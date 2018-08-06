Storm Boy: The Game Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android - News

Blowfish Studios has announced Storm Boy: The Game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. It will launch in late 2018.

The game will be playable at PAX West 2018 from August 31 to September 3 and at PAX Australia 2018 from October 26 to 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

Based on Colin Thiele’s 1964 children’s book of the same name, Storm Boy takes place on the beaches of South Australia near the mouth of the Murray River, where the titular protagonist rescues orphaned pelican chicks, one of whom later becomes the child’s pet and faithful companion, Mr. Percival.

Experience an interactive retelling of the classic tale by taking control of both Storm Boy and Mr. Percival in key moments, such as when the pair rescued stranded sailors during a storm. Relive their friendship and enjoy seaside activities across a wide assortment of fun and relaxing mini-games, including sand drawing, sailing, cockle hunting, playing fetch, sand surfing, pelican feeding, and more.

Players can also enjoy Storm Boy by flying around the Coorong amongst flocks of other birds or alone, taking in painterly, dream-like views of the untamed lagoons and coastline.

