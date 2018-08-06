Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts for 6th Straight Week - News

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 4. Sales for the game decreased just five percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Crew 2 Granf Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII God of War Sonic Mania Plus Jurassic World Evolution Mario Tennis Aces

