Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts for 6th Straight Week

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 4. Sales for the game decreased just five percent week-on-week.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Crew 2
- Granf Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: WWII
- God of War
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Mario Tennis Aces
Some people thought the game was too dated to do well, seems old school platformers can still find great success, this could go on to sell 10m+ across all platforms.
Guess making a new one would sell a lot.
The UK really loves the PS1 mascots don't they
