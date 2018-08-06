Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Adds 2 New Fighters Sagat and G - News

Two new fighters have been added to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. The two fighters are Sagat and G and are the final two chracters from Season 3. They are available for $5.99 each or 100,000 Fight Money and are apart of the Season 3 Character Pass for $29.99.

View trailers for the fighters below:

Here is an overview of each character:

G

A man of mystery has appeared calling himself the “President of the World.” First revealed in the cinematic opening at Capcom Cup 2017, G is a mysterious new character who wishes to unify the world as its president. He decides to spread his message in ways the modern world can understand: through social media. Initially, he doesn’t receive much attention until Rashid comes across his videos and decides to help amplify G’s message to the people. That being said, there’s much more to G than meets the eye…

As a new character, G has a unique move set that utilizes his role as the “President of the World” and his mysterious origins. During a fight, his Presidentiality level can be seen next to the V-Gauge in the form of an icon representing the Earth. By using G Charge, G absorbs power from the Earth to increase his Presidentiality level to 3. The higher his Presidentiality level is, the more powerful his special moves are. However, if G is knocked down, the Presidentiality level will go down.

G’s special moves and their properties during level 3 Presidentialilty are as follows:

G Smash Over: A quick lunging punch that sends a citizen of Earth flying Level 3 Presidentiality: Two hits that causes a wall bounce

A quick lunging punch that sends a citizen of Earth flying G Smash Under: Quick lunging punch that hits low and causes knockdown Level 3 Presidentiality: Two hits that also cause knockdown

Quick lunging punch that hits low and causes knockdown G Burst: A downward molten projectile Level 3 Presidentiality: The projectile now splashes upon hitting the ground, which sends magma at an upwards angle

A downward molten projectile G Spin Kick: G twists his body in the air and kicks the opponent at a downward angle Level 3 Presidentiality: Now gains projectile invincibility

G twists his body in the air and kicks the opponent at a downward angle G Impact: A command grab that launches citizens of Earth and can be followed up by several special moves. Level 3 Presidentiality: A multi-hit command grab that also launches opponents

A command grab that launches citizens of Earth and can be followed up by several special moves. Message to the People: G delivers a speech meant to unite all citizens of Earth. During this speech, G gains EX Gauge, but is left vulnerable to attacks. Presidentiality has no effect on this glorious speech.

Using G Charge by itself leaves G vulnerable to attacks from citizens of Earth. However, G can cancel certain special moves into G Charge to safely increase his Presidentiality.

V-Skill – G Barrier

G emits a force field from the energy of Earth around him that can hit nearby citizens of Earth, which sends them launching in the air and can then be followed up by certain attacks. G Barrier can also absorb projectiles. In addition, G Barrier can be used in the air!

V-Trigger I – Maximum President

In this three-block V-Trigger, G’s skin becomes gold. During the duration of Maximum President, all of G’s special moves are strengthened to their level 3 Presidentiality. G can also cancel his special moves into each other. Finally, G can now launch G Barrier as a projectile, even in the air!

V-Trigger II – Dangerous President

In this two-block V-Trigger, G’s arms become molten with anger. By pressing HP+HK again, G will use G Explosion, a special move that can be canceled into from a special move that sends citizens of Earth flying into the heavens. G can also use G Rage, a command grab that contains one hit of armor and deals a decent amount of damage.

Critical Art – Pangaea Burst

G lets the citizens of Earth feel the full force of Gaia and unleashes a destructive set of magma pillars.

Take a look at G’s Story Costume, which may resemble another man of mystery.

Sometimes, Presidents need to go hunting, which is why G has chosen this outfit as his Battle Costume.

Sagat

The king has returned to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition! Bow down before him or prove you are a worthy opponent. First appearing in the original Street Fighter as the final boss, Sagat has become one of the most recognizable characters in the entire series. As the emperor of Muay Thai, Sagat’s main goal in life was to be the strongest fighter in the world, which he believed he was until a certain martial artist named Ryu came along and defeated him. M. Bison witnessed Sagat’s power and offered him the services of Shadaloo in order to search for Ryu. Sagat accepted and became one of the feared “Four Heavenly Kings,” but when he realized M. Bison was attempting to corrupt Ryu, Sagat left as he wanted Ryu’s mind to be clear for their rematch. Since then, he has made it his life goal to defeat Ryu, but only if his rival doesn’t hold back. In Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Sagat has become a hermit in a secluded village and must overcome his inner demons.

Sagat’s iconic move set remains true to his past appearances in the Street Fighter series. Tiger Shot is a projectile that changes speeds depending on which punch button you press and cannot hit crouching opponents. Grand Tiger Shot (Low Tiger Shot in previous titles) can hit crouching opponents, but deals less damage and is less safe. Tiger Uppercut is a dragon punch-style attack that can be used as an anti-air or a reversal. Tiger Knee Crush (Tiger Knee in previous titles) is a quick lunge that can close the distance between Sagat and his opponent.

V-Skill – Angry Charge

Much like its previous iterations, Angry Charge sees Sagat clutching his scar to power up both the damage and stun for the next use of his Tiger Uppercut.

V-Trigger I – Tiger Charge

In this three-block V-Trigger, Sagat unlocks the ability to use Tiger Cannon by pressing HP+HK. Tiger Cannon is a large and quick projectile that deals decent damage. All of Sagat’s normal moves can be cancelled into it, which creates some devastating combos that take advantage of his long reach.

V-Trigger II – Tiger Assault

In this two-block V-Trigger, Sagat unlocked Tiger Spike by pressing HP+HK and Tiger Rush with Forward plus HP+HK. Tiger Spike is a long-reaching sharp kick that has armor on startup and can be cancelled into by most of Sagat’s normal moves. In addition, if HP+HK is held down, Tiger Spike breaks the opponents guard.

Tiger Rush is an altered version of Tiger Knee Crush that sees Sagat lunge forward with his knee. It can be cancelled into by most of Sagat’s normal moves and is useful for combos.

Critical Art – Tiger Rampage

Sagat shows exactly what it means to be the emperor of Muay Thai by delivering a series of kicks and punches followed by a charged up Tiger Uppercut.

Take a look at Sagat’s Story Costume, which reflects his time as a hermit deep in the mountains.

Sagat’s Battle Costume is inspired by traditional Thai clothing.

This nostalgic costume needs no explanation for the king!

■ New Stage – King’s Court

A reimagining of Sagat’s classic stage from Street Fighter II, this beautiful location featuring the iconic reclining statue will be available on August 6!

