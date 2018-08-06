SEGA Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - News

SEGA has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the complete lineup:

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (PS4)

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight (PS4, PS Vita)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4, PS Vita)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4, XBO, Switch)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

