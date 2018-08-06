My Hero One’s Justice Gets All for One Screenshots - News

/ 74 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has released a new set of screenshots for My Hero One’s Justice that focuses on the playable character All for One, as well as the special technique EX Plus Ultra.

View the screenshots below:

My Hero One’s Justice will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 23 in Japan, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 26 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles