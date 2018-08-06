Action Platformer Tyler: Model 005 Gets Xbox One, PC Release Date - News

Publisher Maximum Games and developer Reversed Interactive announced the action platformer, Tyler: Model 005, will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on August 21 for $9.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Many years after powering down, a tiny robot named Tyler is accidentally powered back on during a riotous thunderstorm and must discover what has happened to his creator and home. Set in the 1950s, Tyler: Model 005 is a 3D action-platformer and exploration game where you customize and control a spunky miniature robot as he journeys through a house full of obstacles, puzzles, and foes.

Because you are a minuscule robot, normal items take on a completely new dimension in Tyler’s world: chairs, stairs and bookshelves are giant obstacles you must overcome. It’s your job to navigate through your surroundings and find out as much as you can, collecting objects and solving puzzles along the way.

Wear an assortment of diverse outfits, from medieval helmets to pixelated eyeglasses, and battle varied enemies with your trusty bolt-blade, boxing gloves, cherry bombs and more! Discover all that Tyler is capable of as his adventures begin in Tyler: Model 005!

Key Features:

3D Action Platforming. Explore Tyler’s 1950’s home that’s been overrun by all kinds of pesky critters.

Explore Tyler’s 1950’s home that’s been overrun by all kinds of pesky critters. Size Matters. As a tiny robot, ordinary objects are larger than life! Maneuver over giant obstacles to reach new destinations.

As a tiny robot, ordinary objects are larger than life! Maneuver over giant obstacles to reach new destinations. Quirky Combat. Equip a variety of different weapons to help you get past the horde of vermin that have infested your home. Call on your trusty bolt blade or fiery cherry bombs to abolish the pests!

Equip a variety of different weapons to help you get past the horde of vermin that have infested your home. Call on your trusty bolt blade or fiery cherry bombs to abolish the pests! Story-Based Puzzles. Tyler’s creator has run off somewhere, and it’s your job to navigate his big house to discover what’s happened. Solve puzzles and collect items throughout the house to solve the mystery!

Tyler’s creator has run off somewhere, and it’s your job to navigate his big house to discover what’s happened. Solve puzzles and collect items throughout the house to solve the mystery! Bot Customization. Dress Tyler up with articles of clothing and fun accessories to customize his look. Unlock new abilities when you complete an entire accessory set!

