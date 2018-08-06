New Bravely Series Title Teased - News

posted 44 minutes ago

A new title in the Bravely series has been teased on the official Twitter account for the franchise. The account changed its name to "Bravely OOOOO." In Japan the Os mean blank spaces that can be filled in, according to Gematsu.

The Twitter account then Tweeted: "It’s already been said, but – Octopath Traveler shipped one million units! Thank you so much! And now…!? Please keep your eye on the Square Enix 11th Business Division’s games in the future."





The last main title in the franchise was Bravely Second: End Layer. It launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015.

