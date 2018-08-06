Memories Off: Innocent Fille After-Story Fan Disc Announced for PS4, PSV, PC - News

5pb. has announced an after-story fan disc for Memories Off: Innocent Fille. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC in Japan in spring 2019.

The fan disc will feature a heroine of your choice in a story following the ending of Memories Off: Innocent Fille. More information will be released later.

