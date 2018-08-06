428: Shibuya Scramble and Fire Pro Wrestling World Get European Release Dates - News

Spike Chunsoft has formed a partnership with Koch Media to release 428: Shibuya Scramble and Fire Pro Wrestling World in Europe.

428: Shibuya Scramble will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 21 in Europe, while Fire Pro Wrestling World will launch on September 28.





Here is an overview of the two games:

428: Shibuya Scramble:

The visual novel adventure game 428: Shibuya Scramble was originally published in Japan for Nintendo Wii™ in 2008 and is a critically acclaimed visual novel that combines live action video and stills to bring players into the heart of Shibuya.. It was never released outside Japan before. 428 Shibuya Scamble is a visual novel where players take part in events from the perspectives of multiple persons, all acting in parallel with no knowledge of each other. Set in Shibuya, Tokyo, the characters are involved in a mysterious plot that can only be solved by following clues found within the game’s text and full action video sequences. Depending on the player’s choices, a number of scenarios become available, which lead up to 50 different possible endings.

Fire Pro Wrestling World:

Fire Pro Wrestling World is a professional wrestling game, where the right timing and strategy is key to succeed – gameplay features the series has become famous for. With New Japan Pro-Wrestling officially licensed and IWGP Heavyweight Championship included, the game features a story mode, Battle Royale, MMA rules matches, and more. Fire Pro Wrestling World is the first game in the long running game series with online multiplayer, holding up to four players in a match.

