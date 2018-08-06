Fighting EX Layer Gets Vulcano Rosso and Pullum Purna DLC Gameplay Trailers - News

/ 101 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Arika has released two new gameplay trailers for the upcoming Vulcano Rosso and Pullum Purna DLC for Fighting EX Layer.

View them below:





Fighting EX Layer is available now for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles