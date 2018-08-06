Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct Set for August 8 - News

Nintendo announced a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct will take place on August 8 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK / 11pm JT. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will reveal new information on the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

