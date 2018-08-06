Dragon Ball FighterZ Cooler DLC Announced - News

Bandai Namco following the Dragon Ball FighterZ Finals at Evo 2018 announced Dragon Ball FighterZ will add Cooler as a playable character.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on September 28.

