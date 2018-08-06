Tekken 7 Season 2 Announced - News

Bandai Namco has announced the second season of DLC for Tekken 7. The season will feature six new fighters, including Anna Williams, Lei Wulong, and Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Introducing a brand new lineup of warriors stepping into the Tekken 7 ring! With Season 2 of the Tekken 7 Season Pass, fighters such as Anna Williams, Lei Wulong and Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead join the fight!

Negan

Your eyes do not deceive you, your pounding heart does not betray you; Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead is making his way into Tekken 7 to deal a world of pain in the Tekken universe. Negan, beloved by fans of The Walking Dead for his charismatic yet sinister demeanor, is ready to destroy all challengers, regardless of their stature in the Tekken universe.

Anna Williams

As the personal bodyguard of Kazuya Mishima, Anna Williams is a beautiful and intelligent officer with deadly fighting skills, and serves to drive her sister Nina crazy!

Lei Wulong

Lei Wulong makes his long awaited return to Tekken, sporting new digs and his deadly Tiger, Crane, Leopard, Snake, and Dragon styles!

Tekken 7 is available now for rgw PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

