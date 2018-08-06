New Guilty Gear Game in Development - News

Arc System Works CEO Minoru Kidooka announced at Evo 2018 a new Guilty Gear title is in development.





"Unfortunately, Guilty Gear director Daisuke Ishiwatari couldn’t be here today, but he is hard at work on a new Guilty Gear title, and while we can’t show it to you today, please wait a little longer," said Kidooka.

Thanks Gematsu.

