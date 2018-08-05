Hitomi and Leifang Teased for Dead or Alive 6 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja following the Dead or Alive 5: Last Round Grand Finals at Evo 2018 teased Hitomi and Leifang will be playable fighters in Dead or Alive 6. An official announcement is set for Gamescom 2018 on August 20.

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles