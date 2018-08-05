Monkey King: Hero is Back The Game Gets Gameplay Video - News

A new gameplay video for Monkey King: Hero is Back The Game of the playable demo at ChinaJoy 2018 has appeared online.

Monkey King: Hero is Back The Game will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2019 in China.

