Windjammers Launches on Switch Later This Year

Publisher DotEmu announced Windjammers will launch for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

View the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Jam anywhere, anytime with your friends!

Windjammers is the ultimate competitive multiplayer game with easy to learn control systems, making it perfect for the Switch. Jammin’ on the beach in your sweet Windjammers gear is now a reality as you can play Windjammers anywhere, anytime – and with local multiplayer you can live all of your wildest Windjammers fantasies with just the touch of a button.

