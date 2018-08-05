BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Character Packs 4, 5, 6 Announced - News

Developer Arc System Works announced after the BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Finals at Evo 2018 Character Packs 4, 5 and 6 for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. Each pack will add three new characters for a total of nine new characters.

Here are the details on the three new chracter packs:

Character Pack 4 ($4.99)

Izayoi (BlazBlue)

Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 4 Arena)

Merkava (Under Night In-Birth)

Character Pack 5 ($4.99)

Mai Natsume (BlazBlue)

Akihiko Sanda (Persona 4 Arena)

Yuzuhira (Under Night In-Birth)

Character Pack 6 ($4.99)

Nine The Phantom (BlazBlue)

Labyrs (Persona 4 Arena)

Mika (Under Night In-Birth)

