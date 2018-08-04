PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - VGChartz Gap Charts – June 2018 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 58,746. In the last 12 months the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have increased the lead by 2.97 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 25.25 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 56 months sold a combined 93.29 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 118.54 million units.

Gap change in latest month: 58,746 – PS3 & X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,969,348 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 25,251,469 – PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 93,286,039

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 118,537,508

