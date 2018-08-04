New PlayStation Releases This Week - Madden NFL 19, Overcooked! 2, We Happy Few - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.





Here is the full list of games:

Dead Cells, PS4 — Digital

Defenders of Ekron – The Definitive Edition, PS4 — Digital

The Dreamlands: Aisling’s Quest, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Electronauts, PS VR — Digital

Flipping Death, PS4 — Digital

Madden NFL 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Overcooked! 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Poop Slinger, PS4 — Digital

Slam Land, PS4 — Digital

Tetra’s Escape, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

We Happy Few, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Word Search by Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

