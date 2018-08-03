Brawlout Gets PS4 and Xbox One Release Date, Adds Dead Cells Protagonist This Fall - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Angry Mob Games announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of party fighting game, Brawlout, will launch on August 21.

The protagonist from Dead Cells will be added to the lineup of the game this fall. Here is an overview of the character:

Hot on the heels of Dead Cells‘ upcoming console release, the hard-hitting-hero is being added the ranks of other indie darlings that have joined the Brawlout fray including Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee!, and Yooka-Laylee. Dead Cells will hit the stage as a multi-skill, multi-weapon expert that uses his battle-worn shovel, sizeable hammers, and sword-attack-arsenal combined with special magic effects to lay combatants flat.

Brawlout originally launched for Windows PC via Steam in April 2017 and for the Nintendo Switch in December 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

