Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse Gets Switch Release Date - News

Developer Revolution Software and publisher Ravenscourt announced Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse will launch on the Nintendo Switch on September 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

Paris in the spring. Shots ring out from a gallery. A robbery – a murder – and the beginning of another epic original Broken Sword adventure. An adventure that will hurl intrepid lawyer George Stobbart and sassy journalist Nico Collard onto the trail of a murderous conspiracy whose roots lie in mysteries older than the written word. Armed only with logic, integrity and a wry sense of humor – can George and Nico outwit evil forces both ancient and modern and save mankind from disaster?

This enhanced edition features a re-imagined User Interface designed to take full advantage of Nintendo’s console functionality, allowing players to seamlessly switch between Joy-Con and touch screen play.

The game also includes Behind the Scenes movies created especially for the Nintendo Switch version. Unlocked as play progresses, these videos reveal the story and the development process behind the game, through new never-seen-before interviews with the Broken Sword team.

Mixing cerebral puzzling, sharp wit, with historical authenticity and intrigue, Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse has secured its place as a favorite with fans of the series, whilst also winning over a new generation of players.

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

