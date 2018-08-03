Bee Simulator Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Varsav Games Studio has announced Bee Simulator will launch for Windows PC this year, followed by a release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the Gamescom 2018 trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A unique chance to see the macro scale world from the micro perspective of a honeybee

A realistic representation of a place inspired by Central Park

Three diverse modes enriched with educational elements

Single-player story mode presents you with a family of bees. Can you save the hive from the threat of human beings?

Exploration mode allows you to freely discover a world inspired by Central Park in New York.

split-screen mode can be either used for cooperation or competition. It includes an additional map that makes the game even more fascinating.

A possibility to interact with the surroundings: people, animals, plants, and other insects

Lack of violence – it’s a perfect choice for parents seeking a game to safely play with their children

Relaxing music composed by Mikołaj Stroiński, who was responsible for the soundtrack of such games as The Witcher 3 and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles