Octopath Traveler Tops 1 Million Units Shipped and Sold Digitally
Square Enix announced worldwide shipment figures and digital sales for Octopath Traveler have surpassed one million units on the Nintendo Switch.
Octopath Traveler launched for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.
Could have been faster if Square Enix had provided more stock.
This is an odd combination to announce it. Why not just wait for the million copies sold? Anyway, great news, the game is very good. I hope this means more japanese support.
Well, to Square Enix they can report this and be happy because they've already made their money on those x amount shipped + sold digitally. So they've literally sold 1 million units and have received those funds, but not sold them all necessarily to customers.
