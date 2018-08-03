Octopath Traveler Tops 1 Million Units Shipped and Sold Digitally - News

/ 420 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced worldwide shipment figures and digital sales for Octopath Traveler have surpassed one million units on the Nintendo Switch.

Octopath Traveler launched for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles