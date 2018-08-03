H.E.L.M.E.T. Force: Rise of the Machines Announced for Xbox One - News

Developer Forge Studios has announced action platformer brawler, H.E.L.M.E.T. Force: Rise of the Machines, for the Xbox One. It will first launch on the Xbox One and later on unannounced platforms.

Here is an overview of the game:

With a surprise assault Baroness MadHead’s troops have destroyed the Headquarters of HELMET Force and she can finally aim to take over the world with her relentless army of mechanical minions!

Major B.Campbell and his companion AI Venus are the only HELMET operatives left and they will have to infiltrate the scary MadHead’s Fortress of Doom to save their teammates and restore peace to the world! Many dangers await our heroes with the undergrounds, towers, factories and laboratories filled with traps and all sorts of dangerous machinery. The Baroness will unload hundreds, thousands of minions and menacing bosses to stop our heroes. With the help of his Gauntlets 9000 Major B. Campbell will face any enemy using his trustworthy Ordinary Punches and upgrading them with the devastating Megaton punches and Electro-chainsaws.

Will this be enough? Will our heroes manage to defeat the evil Baroness and stop her plan for world domination?

Key Features:

Unique visuals with a blend of 2D graphics retaining 3d effects and dynamic lighting.

A funny and epic journey with a cast of colorful characters.

Compelling combat and upgrade systems.

Exploration with a Metroidvania touch.

