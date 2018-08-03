Root Letter: Last Answer and Root Letter 2 Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Kadokawa Games has announced Root Letter: Last Answer and Root Letter 2. Other than a live action trailer no other information was released.

View the live action trailer for Root Letter: Last Answer below:

The original Root Letter is out now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

