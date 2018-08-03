Olija Headed to Consoles - News

Publisher Unties announced the action adventure game, Olija, is coming to consoles, in addition to the previously announced Steam release. Specific platforms were not revealed.

Here is an overview of the game:

Olija is an action adventure game that follows the perilous adventure of Faraday and his legendary harpoon. Venture through the wild lands of Terraphage on a thrilling quest, master the Harpoon of Power, and escape the dangerous land of Terraphage with the mysterious lady Olija among other castaways.

Thanks Famitsu via Gematsu.

