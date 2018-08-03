Warriors Orochi 4 Save Data Import Bonuses Revealed - News

Koei Tecmo has revealed save data import bonuses for Warriors Orochi 4.

The Xbox One version was not listed, however, it was Koei Tecmo Japan that made the announcement, which is the one region where the Xbox One version will not be released. It is likely the Xbox One version will get the save data import bonus in the west.

Read the information below:

Stock EXP:

Stock EXP is EXP that can be used to level up characters. The amount of Stock EXP you receive will be equal to the total number of enemies you crushed in the game you are importing your save data from. However, the limit is 100,000.

The following save data is compatible:

Warriors Orochi 4 Platforms Compatible Save Data PlayStation 4 version Warriors Orochi 3 (PS3)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (PS4)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (PS3)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (PS Vita) Switch version Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (Switch)

Dynasty Warriors 9 Costumes:

By importing save data from Dynasty Warriors 9, you will unlock costumes for Zhenji, Daqiao, Yueying, Wang Yuanji, and Diaochan.

The following save data is compatible:

Warriors Orochi 4 Platforms Compatible Save Data PlayStation 4 version Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) Steam version Dynasty Warriors 9 (Steam)



Warriors Orochi 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 19. It will launch in Japan on September 27 for the Switch, PS4 and PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

