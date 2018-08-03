Dragon Ball FighterZ Switch Open Beta Set for August 10 to 12 - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the open beta for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball FighterZ will run from August 10 to August 12.

Here is what will be playable in the open beta:

Characters:

Android 16 Android 18 Beerus Captain Ginyu Cell Frieza Gohan (Teen) Gohan (Adult) Goku (Super Saiyan) Goku (SSGSS) Goku Black Gotenks Hit Kid Buu Krillin Majin Buu Nappa Piccolo Tien Trunks Vegeta (Super Saiyan) Vegeta (SSGSS) Yamcha

Modes:

“Extreme Type” Control Scheme (New Feature) – Switch between the standard and “Extreme Type” control schemes that allows you to unleash special moves with easy inputs. This can be changed at any time from the character select screen.

– Switch between the standard and “Extreme Type” control schemes that allows you to unleash special moves with easy inputs. This can be changed at any time from the character select screen. Arena Match – Directly battle against players in the same lobby in one-versus-one matches on the arena.

– Directly battle against players in the same lobby in one-versus-one matches on the arena. Replay Channel – Watch your replay videos. While watching, you can stick Z-Stamps wherever you like in the video.

– Watch your replay videos. While watching, you can stick Z-Stamps wherever you like in the video. Circle Match – Create a circle in the lobby and recruit players to enjoy battles with players in that group.

– Create a circle in the lobby and recruit players to enjoy battles with players in that group. Circle Party Match – A battle mode where the six players recruited in a Circle Match all participate in the same battle.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27 in Japan, and September 28 in North America and Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles