Take-Two has 'High Expectations' for Red Dead Redemption 2, But Doesn't 'Take Anything for Granted' - News

/ 442 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in its conference call to investors and analysts discussed Red Dead Redemption 2. He has high expectations for the game, however, is not taking anything for granted.

"We’re always worried about the competition and never take anything for granted, never claim success early," said Zelnick. "We do our best to create phenomenal entertainment and market it effectively, and then we explain what happened.

"We have enormously high expectations for October with the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. We take the competition seriously and we’re really exited about the release.

"I would just note, you don’t need to look back too many years when Holiday seasons were just inundated. People basically released products in the Holiday season and this company performed well. So it all comes down to quality."

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles