Take-Two: Grand Theft Auto V Nears 100 Million Units Sold

Take-Two in its financial reports for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which ended June 30, revealed that sales for Grand Theft Auto V are nearing 100 million units.

"Fiscal 2019 is off to a solid start, with first quarter operating results that exceeded our expectations," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.





"This performance was driven by better-than-expected recurrent consumer spending on Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K18, as well as robust ongoing demand for Grand Theft Auto V, which is now approaching 100 million units sold-in to date. Accordingly, we are increasing our operating outlook for fiscal year 2019.

"We are incredibly excited about the October 26th launch of Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as the upcoming releases of NBA 2K19 – which marks the 20th anniversary of the series and the 30th anniversary of the Visual Concepts development team – and WWE 2K19. Fiscal 2019 is poised to be another year of profitable growth for Take-Two, and we expect to deliver record operating results. Looking ahead, we have a strong development pipeline across our labels and are exceedingly well positioned for long-term growth and margin expansion."

