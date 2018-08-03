Shenmue I & II Launches in Japan for PS4 on November 22 - News

SEGA Shenmue I & II will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on November 22.

Exploring first and foremost the setting and story of Shenmue I & II, in this episode Corey guides us through Ryo’s tale of investigation and revenge for his father’s murder, and the mystery of the Dragon Mirror that his father kept hidden and eventually died to protect. Ryo’s quest of retribution against Lan Di, the man in the Chinese robes who assassinated his father before his very eyes, took him from the faithfully represented town of Yokosuka to different locations across China, meeting many allies along the way.



Shenmue I & II will launch in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 21.

