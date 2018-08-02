Terry Bogard Revealed for SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 6 hours ago / 584 Views
NIS America have uploaded a new trailer for their SNK-developed fighting game SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, which is releasing for PS4 & Switch on September 7th. You can view the trailer below:
He certainly appears to have changed a bit since his Fatal Fury days!
More like busty wolf. Amirite?
Are all players made woman or they are just fucking Terry?
You just know someone in the SNK team is having the time of his life with this game.
What in the name of all that is good in this world have they done to Terry?
There's probably porn of it already.
New name Terri
Oh god..
Since when did Terry grow boobs?!
