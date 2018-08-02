Terry Bogard Revealed for SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy

by Adam Cartwright , posted 6 hours ago / 584 Views

NIS America have uploaded a new trailer for their SNK-developed fighting game SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, which is releasing for PS4 & Switch on September 7th. You can view the trailer below:

He certainly appears to have changed a bit since his Fatal Fury days!


8 Comments

JWeinCom
JWeinCom (2 hours ago)

More like busty wolf. Amirite?

  • +2
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (6 minutes ago)

Are all players made woman or they are just fucking Terry?

  • 0
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

You just know someone in the SNK team is having the time of his life with this game.

  • 0
UltimateUnknown
UltimateUnknown (4 hours ago)

What in the name of all that is good in this world have they done to Terry?

  • 0
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

There's probably porn of it already.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

New name Terri

  • 0
Rolyatthegoon
Rolyatthegoon (4 hours ago)

Oh god..

  • 0
Rafie
Rafie (5 hours ago)

Since when did Terry grow boobs?!

  • 0