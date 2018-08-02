Terry Bogard Revealed for SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - News

/ 584 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NIS America have uploaded a new trailer for their SNK-developed fighting game SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, which is releasing for PS4 & Switch on September 7th. You can view the trailer below:

He certainly appears to have changed a bit since his Fatal Fury days!

More Articles