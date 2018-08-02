Devious Dungeon Getting Physical Release on PS4/Vita Next Week - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 1 hour ago / 83 Views
Play-Asia have revealed that they've teamed up with eastasiasoft and Ratalaika Games to distribute physical copies of Devious Dungeon, the randomly generated action-platformer from Woblyware, on PS4 & Vita. View a trailer for the game below:
You can view the game's store page here for Vita and here for PS4. The release will be available from 9th of August - 1,250 copies for Vita and 1,000 copies for PS4. You can read more about the game on Play-Asia's website.
