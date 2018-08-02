Crackdown 3 Dev Discusses Why Not Much has Been Heard About the Game - News

Crackdown 3 was originally announced for the Xbox One in 2014 and it will now not release until February 2019. Other than a trailer during E3 2018 not much has been heard about the game recently. Sumo Digital’s Managing Director Paul Porter in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed why the developer has been silent.

"Yes, we've been working with Turn 10 and Playground for a long time on the Forza franchise, doing lots of stuff in the background, but we don't need to be going around shouting about it. At the end of the day, it's their IP, it's their crown jewel. They can shout about it - we're just happy to have the opportunity to work on such well-received games," said Porter.

"I think that's why we struggle sometimes when we are the lead developer, because we're not used to being the ones shouting about it. We're used to being the ones working quietly in the background."

Porter added that the developer has "been given the time it needs and warrants to meet the expectations of that franchise."

"As you know the release date's moved back, confirmed as February next year, and that's great news because it gives us the time to polish a game that's pretty much done, but make it better and better," he added.

Crackdown 3 will launch in February 2019 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

