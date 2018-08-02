Marvel's Spider-Man Gets PS4 Pro Screenshots - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games have released a new set of screenshots of Marvel’s Spider-Man that were taken on a PlayStation 4 Pro.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

