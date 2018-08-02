Skiing-Themed Construction Game Carried Away Headed to Switch in Early 2019 - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Hugecalf Studios announced the skiing-themed construction game, Carried Away, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Carried Away, you must construct ski-themed courses – rigging chair lifts, gondolas, and ramps – to get your skiers and snowmobile drivers to the finish line without them tumbling down a ravine.

The snowy physics builder has enjoyed a warm reception on Steam Early Access, managing a ‘Very Positive” rating for its pre-V1.0 reviews. The developers at Hugecalf are now completing the construction, adding the finishing touches, and laying down solid foundations for the final release in Early 2019. The price of Carried Away will increase in a few weeks to also better reflect the final updates of the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

