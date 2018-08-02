Adventure Puzzler Red’s Kingdom Lands Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Cobra Mobile announced the adventure puzzle game, Red’s Kingdom, will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop worldwide on August 16.

Developed by multi award-winning studio Cobra Mobile, Red’s Kingdom is a single-player adventure puzzle game for all ages. Mad King Mac has kidnapped your father and stolen your golden nut! Solve puzzles and battle goons as you explore and battle your way through the kingdom.

Discover hidden treasure, collect nuts, solve cunning environmental puzzles and unlock special powers which allow you to explore deeper into the vast game world. You’ll explore amazing and unique areas where there’s always something new to discover.

Key Features:

Touch screen control support in Handheld mode on Nintendo Switch.

Colorful single-player adventure with clever puzzles to solve.

A vast kingdom to explore, packed with secrets.

Metroidvania-stylings: unlock special powers that allow deeper access into the realm.

Battle goons, make new freiends and defeat Mad King Mac!

