Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Gets Opening Cinematic and Gameplay Videos - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Marvelous and Honey∞Parade Games during the Senran Kagura New Title Presentation 2018 released the opening cinematic and first gameplay footage of Peach Ball: Senran Kagura.

View the opening cinematic below:





View the gameplay video below:





Peach Ball: Senran Kagura will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 13 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles