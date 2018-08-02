Senran Kagura 7EVEN Gets Preview Images - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Marvelous and Honey∞Parade Games during the Senran Kagura New Title Presentation 2018 released the first set of preview images of 7EVEN: Shoujo-tachi no Koufuku.

View the images below:

Senran Kagura 7EVEN: Shoujo-tachi no Koufuku is in development for PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles