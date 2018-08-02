Battle Royale Game Farside Announced for PS4, PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Dark Horse Game Studio have announced battle royale game, Farside: An Athletic Game, for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View the announcement trailer below:





Farside: An Athletic Game will launch worldwide in 2018.

