Fate/Extella Link Gets Fifth DLC Trailer - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Marvelous has released a trailer for the fifth DLC for Fate/Extella Link. The trailer introduces the Holiday Set costumes. The DLC launches today in Japan.

View it below:

Fate/Extella Link launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on June 7 in Japan, and will launch this fall in North America and Europe.

