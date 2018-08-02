Tesla V9 Car Has Atari Games Built-In, Elon Musk Looking for More - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 5 hours ago / 421 Views
Serial entrepreneur and potential supervillain Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that he's interested in getting videogames into Tesla cars via the in-car screen.
If youâ€™re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the center touch screen, phone & car irl.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018
A few people have asked how exactly this would work, to which Musk replied by saying that the company has plans to see games like Pole Position played using the steering wheel while the car is parked and that Tesla has joined up with Atari to bring a few games to the V9 car series.
Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018
It could be interesting to see what Tesla churn out. Personally I'm hoping for a car park simulator.
Eurogamer
When self driving is ready for a wide release, in-car entertainment services are going to be a big growth sector. Streaming services, including games, will become that much more useful and convenient. In the meantime, it would be cool as hell to use a real steering wheel for driving games.
Man, that will be quite an excuse to tell to the traffic police after a crash "I am not driving drunk, sir, I was just playing Atari!".
