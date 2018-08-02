Tesla V9 Car Has Atari Games Built-In, Elon Musk Looking for More - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Serial entrepreneur and potential supervillain Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that he's interested in getting videogames into Tesla cars via the in-car screen.

If youâ€™re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the center touch screen, phone & car irl. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

A few people have asked how exactly this would work, to which Musk replied by saying that the company has plans to see games like Pole Position played using the steering wheel while the car is parked and that Tesla has joined up with Atari to bring a few games to the V9 car series.

Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

It could be interesting to see what Tesla churn out. Personally I'm hoping for a car park simulator.

Thanks, Eurogamer

More Articles