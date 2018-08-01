Spyro Reignited Trilogy Requires Spyro 2 and 3 to be Downloaded - News

The official Spyro the Dragon Twitter account revealed that Spyro Reignited Trilogy will require a download in order play Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

The games won't requires a code and will be an automatic download.

No code, it should be a automatic download — Spyro the Dragon ðŸ’Ž (@SpyroUniverse) August 1, 2018

Spyro Reignited Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21.

