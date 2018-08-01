Spyro Reignited Trilogy Requires Spyro 2 and 3 to be Downloaded - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 832 Views
The official Spyro the Dragon Twitter account revealed that Spyro Reignited Trilogy will require a download in order play Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.
The games won't requires a code and will be an automatic download.
No code, it should be a automatic download— Spyro the Dragon ðŸ’Ž (@SpyroUniverse) August 1, 2018
Spyro Reignited Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Activision being shitty yet again. No good reason not to put all three on the disc.
Well, it's almost a non-issue this time, because no code is required.
- +3
Totally an issue. Not like every PS4/XB1 game has to download the title onto the system regardless on if you have physical or digital? Why put them all on the disc? There is no code and they have to be downloaded anyways. I don't see the problem here. If it was a code, then it would be a little different. (One time use)
- -2
Why bother with that instead of filling the blue-ray? These practices are only meant to hurt retail in the long run.
Just put the fucking thing on the disc, would you.
3 Comments