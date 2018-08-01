Arc of Alchemist Trailer Released - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Compile Heart has released a trailer for the upcoming RPG, Arc of Alchemist.

View it below:





Arc of Alchemist will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 29 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles