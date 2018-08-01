Border Break Gets PS4 Trailer - News

posted 6 hours ago

SEGA has released a new trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of the upcoming robot action game, Border Break.

View it below:

Border Break will launch as a free-to-play title on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on August 2 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

