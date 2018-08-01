Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on August 28 in North America and August 31 in Europe for $59.99 / £49.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition is the most comprehensive version of last year’s epic, open world action game where players forge a new Ring of Power, conquer fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with their own personal Orc army, all brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Developed by Monolith Productions, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will include the main game packaged together with all downloadable content (DLC), free updates, and improvements.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will feature the main game, along with the full Expansion Pass, including additional story campaigns, missions, playable characters, Orc tribes, weapons, abilities, enemies, a new region and much more.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Main Game

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Additionally, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will bring together a multitude of different enhancements and free content updates, from a richer campaign experience and streamlined post-game Epilogue to new player skins and the complete removal of the market, in addition to hundreds of other improvements since the release of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. A snapshot of the updates available for players includes:

Market Closure: Complete removal of the market and microtransactions.

Complete removal of the market and microtransactions. Updated Post-Game: Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards.

Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards. Nemesis System Enhancements: Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviours for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders.

Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviours for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders. Powering Up: Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more.

Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more. Gear Upgrades: Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities.

Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities. Skins: Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka.

Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka. Online Pit Fights & Conquests: Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode.

Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode. Endless Siege: Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces.

Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces. Rebellion: Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord.

Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord. Photo Mode Upgrades: Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures

Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures Difficulty Levels: Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels.

Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels. Player Stats: Added player stats page to track in-game enemy kills, dominations and betrayals.

Please note that content beyond the main game is not pre-loaded on disc and requires an online connection to download.

