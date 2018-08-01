Disgaea 1 Complete Trailer Introduces 'The Denizens of the Netherworld' - News

/ 79 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

NIS America has released a new trailer for Disgaea 1 Complete that introduces "The Denizens of the Netherworld."

View it below:

Here is an overview:

No Disgaea is complete (did you see my pun there, dood?) without Flonne, the ditzy angel trainee! Flonne, whose mission was to assassinate the (already dead) King Krichevskoy, tags along with the Netherworld’s prince and his devious vassal Etna to embark on a zany journey of disloyal demons, horse wieners, love (?!) and punching-bag Prinnies!

Disgaea 1 Complete will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 26 in Japan, October 9 in North America and October 12 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles