PlayStation Plus Games for August Announced

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

Dead by Daylight

Mafia III

PlayStation 3

Bound by Flame

Serious Sam 3 BFE

PlayStation Vita

Draw Slasher

Space Hulk

