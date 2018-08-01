PlayStation Plus Games for August Announced

PlayStation Plus Games for August Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 544 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

 

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

  • Dead by Daylight 
  • Mafia III 

PlayStation 3

  • Bound by Flame 
  • Serious Sam 3 BFE 

PlayStation Vita

  • Draw Slasher 
  • Space Hulk 

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (3 hours ago)

Good month.

  • 0
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

I already own a physical copy of Dead By Daylight, but digital is nice to have so I don't need to change discs. Already played Mafia 3 on Xbox but might play it again at some point on PS4 for the trophies.

  • 0
Machina
Machina (3 hours ago)

Meh, can't see myself downloading any of them.

  • 0
CosmicSex
CosmicSex (3 hours ago)

Oh wow.

  • 0
ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (1 hour ago)

really trash choice this month :( june and july was great!

  • -2