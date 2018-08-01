PlayStation Plus Games for August Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 544 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4
- Dead by Daylight
- Mafia III
PlayStation 3
- Bound by Flame
- Serious Sam 3 BFE
PlayStation Vita
- Draw Slasher
- Space Hulk
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Good month.
I already own a physical copy of Dead By Daylight, but digital is nice to have so I don't need to change discs. Already played Mafia 3 on Xbox but might play it again at some point on PS4 for the trophies.
Meh, can't see myself downloading any of them.
Oh wow.
really trash choice this month :( june and july was great!
5 Comments