Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Announced for PS4

Failbetter Games has announced Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in 2018. Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition includes the main game and the Zubmariner expansion.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sunless Sea

Lose Your Mind. Eat Your Crew. Die.

Take the helm of your steamship and set sail for the unknown! Sunless Sea is a game of discovery, loneliness and frequent death, set in the award-winning Victorian Gothic universe of Fallen London.

If the giant crabs, sentient icebergs and swarms of bats don’t get you, madness and cannibalism certainly will. But that old black ocean beckons, and there’s loot for the brave souls who dare to sail her.

Betray your crew, sell your soul to a Devil, marry your sweetheart. Survive long enough and you’ll achieve your life’s ambition.

You will die, but your legacy will live on…

Key features:

A deep, compelling world packed with 350,000+ words of stories and secrets. Find your father’s bones. Determine London’s destiny. Defy the gods of the deep sea.

Beautiful, hand drawn art – castles of sparkling ice, prisons perched on lily pads, fog-shrouded lighthouses and the Dawn Machine.

Your captain will die. But you can pass on resources from one generation to the next. Acquire a family home and a hoard of heirlooms. Build up your own story across generations of zailors who braved the sea and lost – or won…

Real-time combat against ships and Zee-beasts, spider-crewed dreadnoughts and sentient icebergs.

Light and dark, terror and madness: stray too far from the gas-lamps of civilization and your crew will grow fearful and eventually lose their sanity.

Upgrade your steamship with powerful engines, cannons and pneumatic torpedo guns. (Or buy a bigger, better ship.)

Hire unique officers like the Haunted Doctor and the Irrepressible Cannoneer. Each has a story to tell, if you can draw it out of them.

Choose a ship’s mascot: the Comatose Ferret, the Wretched Mog, the Elegiac Cockatoo, and more!

Trade or smuggle silk and souls, mushroom wine and hallucinogenic honey.

Zubmariner Expansion

Lose Your Mind. Eat Your Crew. Dive.

Take the helm of your zubmarine and set sail for the unknown! Zubmariner is the first expansion to Sunless Sea: deeper, darker, and more marvellous than anything you’ve seen before.

All the powers of the Neath agree: there is Nothing of Consequence beneath the Zee. They are lying. You’ve heard there are fortunes to be made by those brave enough – or hungry enough – to dare the deeps.

Disturb the aberrant societies that flourish in the dark. Defy wreckers. Seduce a Drownie. Embrace or condemn the distinctly un-British customs of these cold, fathomless places.

You will definitely die. Will your next captain dive?

Key Features:

More of the deep, compelling world of Sunless Sea and Fallen London, packed with stories and secrets. Plunder mournful wrecks on the zee-bed. Dive into unplumbed abysses and claim their eerie blessings. Seek immortality.

More beautiful, hand drawn art. Witness the marvels beneath the Sea of Statues and the Principles of Coral. Visit the quaint undersea parish of Low Barnet.

Convert your ship into a zubmarine and dive anywhere in open water to discover new cities, zee-beasts and environments to terrify your crew and slake your hungers.

11 new underzee ports, each with their own tales and opportunities for the enterprising Trespasser. Visit Dahut, the city of drowned delights. Brave Wrack, where a Fair King rules the unforgivable. Explore Anthe, and sharpen your tongue, your liver, and your spleen.

New enemies to face, from the cunning Wreckship to the inexorable Constant Companion.

Discover the treasures the zee has claimed. Explore ancient wrecks, avoid hostile witherweed, discover the unexploded Unclear Bomb.

Seek immortality in a new ambition! Track down the Seven Against Nidah, who once came within reach of eternal life. Can you succeed where they failed?

Sanity is scarcer. Death is closer. We warned you, Trespasser. You should not have come.

